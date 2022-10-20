Students at an exam centre | Image for representational purpose only | (Pic: Express)

The last date to apply for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) in Bihar is today, October 20. The Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examinations (BCECE) Board, which conducts the state UG counselling for medical seats, has released the schedule for the UG Medical Admissions Counselling.

The application form was first released on October 14. Candidates who have qualified the NEET UG exam can apply for counselling on the official website of the BCECE up until 10.00 pm today. The merit list for the counselling will be published on October 23, Sunday, as per the BCECE's schedule. Choice filling and locking for the state NEET UG counselling in Bihar is also expected to begin on October 23.

Interested candidates can apply for the counselling through these steps:

1. Go to bceceboard.bihar.gov.in

2. The link to apply for the counselling, titled, "Online Application Portal of UGMAC-2022" will be active

3. On the page that opens, enter your NEET UG application number. You will be assigned this number once you've registered for the counselling

4. Fill in all the details asked in the form that opens

5. Upload all documents requested

6. Pay the application fee, which is Rs 1200 for general, backward and extremely backward categories and Rs 600 for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes

7. Submit the form and take a print out for your reference