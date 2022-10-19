The University Grants Commission (UGC) has directed the GD Goenka University to send a detailed action report on the attacks on Nigerian students by local students on its campus. In an email to the Vice-Chancellor of the private university, UGC's Joint Secretary Dr Surendar Singh asked for "suitable measures" to be taken so that such instances can be avoided in the future.

"It has come to the notice of the University Grants Commission through media that there were clashes between Nigerian and local students on the campus of the university, which has caused tension among the students," read the email by the UGC.

UGC requests G.D. Goenka University, Gurgaon to take appropriate action on the issue relating to tension between Nigerian and local students and send a detailed report to the Commission. The University to ensure that such incidents are avoided in future. pic.twitter.com/vYoPjNuNkc — UGC INDIA (@ugc_india) October 19, 2022

According to reports, the incident allegedly took place on Friday, October 14, during a football game, when the varsity put together Nigerian and local students on the same team. Nigerian students reportedly raised objections about a 'mixed team' to the sports officer, who then called off the match. However, according to the account of one Nigerian student who spoke with the Times of India, a group of Indian students attacked the captain of the Nigerian team, which then escalated to clashes.

Even though things cooled down on Friday, a group of Indian students attacked Nigerian students in their hostel on Saturday, October 15, said the TOI report. After this, 63 Nigerian students of the varsity left the campus and were staying in Delhi.

On the other hand, Indian students claimed that they were attacked by Nigerian students unprovoked on Saturday. FIRs have been registered by both sides in the local police station. While the university said that no students had left the campus, they stated that 10 students were suspended for their alleged involvement in the clashes, reported TOI. The UGC has now directed the varsity to take appropriate action regarding the issue and submit a detailed report to the Commission on the same.