Delhi University (DU) has deferred the announcement of the first list of seat allocation for its colleges by a day to Wednesday, October 19. The list for UG admissions under the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) was scheduled to be declared on October 18.

"It is hereby notified that the declaration of first round of CSAS allocation list shall be released tomorrow i.e. Wednesday, the 19th October, 2022," DU has stated in a notification on October 18, as mentioned in a report by PTI. The declaration was deferred due to the ongoing row between DU and St Stephen's College over the latter's admission policy.

The matter is being heard by the Supreme Court and the next hearing is scheduled for October 18. It may be noted that earlier the case was being heard by the Delhi High Court, which had directed St Stephen's College to follow DU's guidelines and award 100 per cent weightage to the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) UG 2022 score when admitting non-minority students. St Stephen's College then challenged this order in the apex court.

The college, which is affiliated to DU, is adamant about granting 85 per cent weightage to CUET and 15 per cent to interviews for admitting students from all categories. As the latest development in the case, the announcement of the results has been delayed. "The varsity will now issue the list on Wednesday," an official said, as per PTI.