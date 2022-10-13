In a gruesome case of alleged corporal punishment, a 12-year-old school boy from Greater Noida's Badalpur region died in the national capital on Saturday, October 9. According to a report by IANS, the student died due to delayed hospital admission in Delhi, after being reportedly thrashed at school by his teacher for failing a test.

The student's father received a call from the school on October 7 from the school, informing him that his son had fallen unconscious. The student's father then rushed him to a nearby health clinic, which referred him to a hospital. The hospital then referred the child to a higher centre, reported IANS.

From there, the child was rushed to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi, but since beds were not available, the child was not admitted. He was then taken to Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital and then to GB Pant, but was denied admission again. Finally, the student got a bed at LNJP Hospital and was operated upon on Saturday morning. On Saturday evening, however, he succumbed to his injuries.

When the student's father inquired about the incident at the school, the child's classmates informed him that a teacher beat his son with a cane for failing a class test. The father claimed that his son had injury marks on his chest, thighs, shoulder and back. He was also hit thrice on the hands by the teacher. After being hit, he fell down, vomited and was soon unconscious in the classroom, reported IANS.