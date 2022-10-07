On Friday, October 7, a Madhya Pradesh senior minister announced that Union Home Minister Amit Shah would be launching the ambitious project of the Madhya Pradesh government to impart medical education in Hindi, at a function on October 16. State Education Minister Vishvas Sarang told PTI that the textbooks of the Hindi syllabus of medical education would be unveiled by the Home Minister during a programme at Motilal Nehru Stadium.

On October 6, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan reviewed the preparations for the programme and said that it is a programme to establish the pride of one's mother tongue and a landmark event to change the mindset of people. This will be an example to prove that specialised subjects can be taught in Hindi and not just in English, he added, as stated by PTI. Furthermore, the CM highlighted that apart from medical education, engineering, nursing and paramedical courses will also be taught in Hindi in the state in the coming days. Meanwhile, as the project is aimed at changing the mindset of people towards the language, the CM directed officials to ensure the participation of the maximum number of people in the programme, especially Hindi experts.

Speaking about the syllabus, Edu Minister Sarang said, "The first volume of books for subjects such as Physiology, Biochemistry and Anatomy are ready and students studying in the first year of MBBS will be given these books." Also, for these three subjects, the textbooks were prepared by a team of experts and the second volume of these books is in the preparation process, he added. Moreover, books are being prepared in such a manner that technical terms such as blood pressure, spine, heart, kidney and liver or other important body parts and related terms are written in Hindi as they are pronounced in English, said Sarang, who is behind the initiative.

Additionally, he assured that the textbooks are prepared in such a way that those pursuing MBBS in Hindi won't be left behind in a lag after completing the course as they will learn all the technical and medical terms in English and Hindi.