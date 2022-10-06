Thought the pandemic is the only thing that could limit students to online classes? Think again! Apparently, a tiger can too! On October 6, Maulana Azad National Institute of Technology (MANIT) in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, shut its campus after a tiger entered its 650-acre campus and now, classes have shifted online, as stated in a report by PTI.

In this context, MANIT Registrar Binod Doley told PTI that Forest Department officials spotted the tiger's pugmarks and informed the institute. Following this, the decision was taken to shift to online classes, he said. He added, "We will resume offline classes most probably next week as forest officials are hopeful that the tiger will move out of the campus on its own in a day or two."

Giving more details about the preparation to catch the tiger, the Registrar said, "Cages have been put up by Forest Department staff and drones as well as cameras have been deployed to monitor the tiger's movement. Some 100 acres of the campus is covered with thicket." Further, he added, "Teachers, staff and their kin numbering around 1,000, and 5,000 hostellers have been asked to stay indoors during the night. We have held drills on the campus to tackle emergencies."

But has anyone actually seen the tiger? The Registrar said that no one saw it physically but the forest officials have spotted pugmarks and have said that a wild cat attacked two or three cows. Moreover, the Bhopal Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Alok Pathak said that the wild cats from the Ratapani Wildlife Sanctuary, spread over Raisen and Sehore districts, have now begun moving into the Kerwa area here.