The Odisha Joint Entrance Examination Committee (OJEE) brings some good news for all medical aspirants. One of the OJEEE officials informed that the number of seats for the MBBS course is expected to be increased by 200 in the 2022-23 academic calendar, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.

In this regard, an official from OJEE Committee said, "The total number of MBBS seats which was 1,500 last year could increase to 1,700 as government plans to make two new medical colleges and hospitals (MCHs), one in Sundargarh and the other in Keonjhar, functional from this year."

It may be recalled that till the precious academic year 2021-22, counselling was being done for MBBS seats in eight Govt MCHs: SCB Cuttack, MKCG Berhampur, VIMSAR Burla, PRM Baripada, SLN Koraput, FM Balasore, BB MCH Balangir and SJ MCH Puri.

However, the proposed Sundargarh MCH received National Medical Commission (NMC) approval on August 19 to roll out 100 MBBS seats from the 2022-23 academic session. Similarly, the proposed Keonjhar MCH, to be made functional under Maharaja Sriram Chandra Bhanja Deo University, Baripada, also received the nod to roll out 100 MBBS seats from the current academic year.

Meanwhile from Friday, September 30, the OJEE committee started the process of registration for enrollment of Odisha students in MBBS and BDS courses for the 2022-23 academic session on the basis of the NEET ranking. Till October 10, the process of registration, fee deposit, uploading of documents and online verification will continue.

Also, Committee Chairman SK Chand said though registration has started, the counselling process for admission for the MBBS and BDS courses in 10 governemnt MCHs, two private MCHs and two BDS colleges will start only after the commencement of the admission process under the All India Quota and subsequent communication of seat matrix under State quota.

"Admission usually takes place to 15 per cent seats in government MCHs in the State under All India Quota after which the seat matrix under State quota is shared," Chand added.

However, registration will help in starting the counselling immediately after sharing of seat matrix and publication of the guidelines and schedule by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC), he informed.