Karnataka Text Book Society (KTBS) has completed the printing of 'errata' (booklet) of re-revised portions of revised textbooks approved by the State government. As many as 70,000 copies of these booklets have been printed and the process of distributing them to 70,000 schools across the state will be completed within a week, said KTBS MD Madegowda MP, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.

Meanwhile, after more than four months since schools re-opened, the revised textbooks have been distributed to all schools, Madegowda said.

The Education Department had taken up the printing of the revised textbooks at a cost of over Rs 200 crore and the additional cost of the re-revised portions runs into Rs 12 lakh.

The now scrapped Textbook Revision Committee, headed by Rohit Chakratheertha, had revised the Social Science textbooks of Classes VI-X and the Kannada textbooks of Classes I-X. However, following objections from various quarters to the changes made, the Education Department took up a re-revision of textbooks and made eight corrections. These corrections are printed in the errata.

One booklet will be issued to every school in the state. When the printing of textbooks will be taken up for the next academic year, the corrections made during re-revision will be included in the respective textbooks, an official said.

Meanwhile, lessons/poems of seven authors, who withdrew their permission to publish their work in the syllabus of Kannada textbooks of Classes VI, IX and X will be dropped from textbooks from next year, Madegowda said.

"After receiving letters from authors demanding that their work be dropped from the syllabus, we wrote to them twice, requesting them to reconsider their decision. Since they did not agree, we have decided to drop their work," he added.