The Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) Counseling Round 5 Allotment Result will be released today, October 1, 2022. It was on September 28, the Round 5 registration process started and the last date for registration was September 30, as stated in a report by Hindustan Times.

Further, the registrations for Round 6 will begin on October 6 and the registration process ends on October 8. Meanwhile, the 5th Round Document Verification will be held at the district Help Centres from October 1 to October 3 till 5 pm.

Steps to check the JEECUP Round 5 results:

1. Visit the official website jeecup.admissions.nic.in

2. Click on the seat allotment result for Round 5 on the homepage

3. Log in with your application number and password

4. Your results will appear. Download for future reference