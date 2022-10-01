Published: 01st October 2022
JEE Council, Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) Counseling Round 5 Allotment results today
The round 5 registration process commenced on September 28 and the last date for the registration pass was September 30
The Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) Counseling Round 5 Allotment Result will be released today, October 1, 2022. It was on September 28, the Round 5 registration process started and the last date for registration was September 30, as stated in a report by Hindustan Times.
Further, the registrations for Round 6 will begin on October 6 and the registration process ends on October 8. Meanwhile, the 5th Round Document Verification will be held at the district Help Centres from October 1 to October 3 till 5 pm.
Steps to check the JEECUP Round 5 results:
1. Visit the official website jeecup.admissions.nic.in
2. Click on the seat allotment result for Round 5 on the homepage
3. Log in with your application number and password
4. Your results will appear. Download for future reference