Addressing a webinar on Friday, September 30, 2022, Delhi University (DU) officials said that the varsity will soon introduce a centre for disability studies with an aim to make education more inclusive, as stated in a report by PTI.

The webinar was organised to apprise students about the reservation policies to help students from the minority and backward classes during the ongoing admission process. Moreover, the official said that several courses including those related to computers and skill enhancement will be introduced under the centre.

Giving more details on this centre, an officer on special duty at the varsity’s Equal Opportunity Cell, Bipin Kumar Tiwari, said, “Delhi University is starting a centre for disabilities studies under which several courses will be started. The focus of the centre will be to make education and administration more inclusive."

Stating that the centre will have a special focus on sign language, he said, "We are planning to begin several computer-related and skill enhancement courses under the centre."

The officials said five per cent of the total sanctioned strength in each programme of all DU colleges is also reserved for candidates in the Person with Benchmark Disability (PwBD) category. Separate merit lists will be declared for candidates seeking admission under the PwBD quota, they added.

Further, Tiwari stressed that candidates will be considered for admission under relevant categories only if they submit valid certificate or document issued by the respective issuing authority.

Moreover, to overcome the grievances that may occur during admissions, Tiwari said a redressal committee will be established in every college. “In addition, a grievance redressal sub-committee for candidates belonging to backward and minority categories will also be established,” he added, as stated in a report by PTI.