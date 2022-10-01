The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has extended the last date for submission of registrations for Classes IX and XI. Candidates can check the schedule issued in this regard on the official site of the CBSE at cbse.gov.in.

The registration of candidates will be done through the Pariksha Sangam link on the CBSE website. According to the schedule, the registration date for Class IX and XI has been extended till October 15, 2022 without late fees. Registrations can be done for the same class students with late fees from October 16 to October 30, 2022, as per the notice on the website.

Without late fees, the registration fee is Rs 300 for Class IX and XI Indian students and Rs 500 for Class IX and Rs 600 for Class XI abroad students. With late fees, Indian students will have to pay Rs 2,300 for registration and abroad students will have to pay ₹2,500 for Class IX and Rs 2,600 for Class XI.

Additionally, the training and sports fees is Rs 10,000 for India and abroad students. Visually impaired students are exempted from paying the registration fee for either of the classes, according to the notice.