On Friday, September 30, Tamil Nadu Agricultural University's (TNAU) Vice-Chancellor (VC) V Geethalakshmi released the rank list of the university's undergraduate admission. As many as seven students scored a perfect 200/200 in this process, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.

In this regard, a press meet was held on September 30 where the VC said that a total of 39,489 students applied for the 6,980 seats in 12 undergraduate programmes offered by 18 constituent colleges and 28 affiliated private colleges under TNAU.

"As many as 5,435 seats in the constituent colleges and affiliated private colleges will be filled by TNAU and, as many as 1,545 seats in private colleges will be filled by its management," she said.

Giving details of the meritorious toppers, she said, "Seven candidates of G Gobi from Pudukottai district, R Subha Sri at Tiruppur, R Karthik Raja at Pudukottai, Dharani Sengottuvelu at Salem, KT Muthupandi at Erode, M Harinika at Dharmapuri, R Aishwarya Kamatchi at Ramanathapuram have scored cut-off 200/200."

Additionally, "As many as 14 students who secured cut-off 199.50/200 are in second place and 25 students who secured 199/200 are in third place," she added.

When is the counselling?

The VC said that they have planned to conduct admission counselling for the undergraduate programmes for the current academic year after the first phase of medical counselling as students may move to medical counselling from TNAU.

"Counselling will be held single window system through online following all reservations. Students can check their rank list details on the website www.tnau.ac.in," she added.

Scores and cut-offs

"As per data, as many as 513 students scored cut-off above 195/200 this year. That indicates that students have performed well in the board examination. As many as 161 students scored cut-off 195/200 in 2021 and, only 24 students scored cut-off over 195/200 in 2020," she pointed out.

Giving stats of the previous year, she recalled, "Students could join up to cut-off score 185.50/200 in horticulture and agriculture in government colleges in last year. Students joined in same courses up to cut-off score 170/202 in private colleges."

An increase in seats?

The VC informed, "As many as ten seats have been increased in agriculture and horticulture courses offered in Tamil medium, additionally in this year. It was 40 seats last year. As many as 10,769 candidates applied for Tamil medium courses this year."

Sharing details on the category reservation, she said, "We have received 7,773 applications from government school students under 7.5% horizontal reservation. Of this, 408 seats will be filled in this category. Despite we have released the rank list for government school students under the 7.5% quota, we are waiting for the final list of government school students from the state government after verifying the students' EMIS numbers. We expect that the list would come on next week."

"With the 1849 application received under the vocational category, 247 seats will be filled on this," she added.