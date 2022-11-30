The Kerala High Court expressed its displeasure over the Kozhikode Medical College imposing curfew timings in the women's hostel. The court pointed out that such restrictions under the guise of protection on the basis of gender were nothing but patriarchy and added that such forms of patriarchy must be frowned upon.

"In modern times, any patriarchism — even in the guise of offering protection based on gender — would have to be frowned upon because girls, as much as boys, are fully capable of taking care of themselves. And, if not, it must be the endeavour of the State and the Public Authorities to make them so competent, rather than being locked in," the court stated, as noted in a report by IANS.

The high court made these observations after a plea was moved by five female MBBS students and office-bearers of the college union. The petitioners challenged a Government Order (GO) issued in 2019 that prescribed a condition that restricted the entry and exit of female hostel inmates of Higher Education Institutes after 9:30 pm without any specific reason. The plea also pointed out that there was no such restriction for male students. The petitioners have also challenged several clauses in the Ordinance for Recognition of Hostels in affiliated Educational Institutions under the Kerala University of Health Sciences that set certain fixed times stating when the students have to study and when they could use the study hall.

"The petitioners who have attained the age of majority ought to be given the freedom to choose the mode or manner in which they intend to study as long as it does not cause any disturbance to others," the plea stated. The court also pointed out that the GO, prima facie, appeared to restrict the ability of students even to walk within the campus after a particular time and that the same could be justified only if compelling reasons were shown.

The court has sought responses from the state government, the Kerala University of Health Sciences and the Kerala State Women's Commission regarding the matter. The next hearing of the case will take place on December 7, as per IANS.