The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has started the registration process for the mop-up round of National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate counselling 2022. Eligible candidates can visit the official website mcc.nic.in to apply for this round. The counselling process is being conducted for admission to MBBS, medical courses in colleges across the country.



MCC issued a revised counselling schedule on November 23. According to this schedule, mop-up round registrations can be completed till December 2. The last date for fee payment is on the same day. The choice filling/locking window will close on December 2 as well. Moreover, seat allotment results will be announced on December 7. Candidates must report for admission from December 8 to 12.



The NEET UG counselling process is held in four rounds: All India Quota (AIQ) Round I, AIQ Round II, AIQ Mop-up Round and AIQ Stray Vacancy Round. Meanwhile, all the institutes participating in the mop-up round of NEET PG counselling have been directed by the MCC to conduct admissions in online mode. The admission letters should be generated from the intramcc portal after verification of original documents, it added, as stated in a report by The Indian Express.