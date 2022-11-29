Government school students in Puducherry would soon get free bus rides and eggs in their noon meal. The Union Territory's Education Minister A Namassivayam on Monday, November 28, informed that these schemes would start in a week.

The Minister spoke thus after inaugurating a three-day zonal science exhibition for school children organised by the Education Department at the Jeevanadham Government Boys Higher Secondary School in Karamanikuppam. Namassivayam added that free uniforms would also be distributed soon among the students, as per a report by The New Indian Express.



"Tenders have been issued to distribute uniforms and soon they will be given to students. Action has been taken to include eggs in noon meals within a week. The free bus service for students will also start in a week and it has been delayed due to obtaining administration approval," he stated.

The Minister additionally informed that measures have been taken to fill vacancies and give promotions in the Education Department. Nellithope MLA J Vivilian Richards, Director of School Education PT Rudra Goud, Joint Director VG Sivagami, teachers and students of various government and private schools from across Puducherry were also present at the event.

While speaking, Namassivayam took a dig at the former Chief Minister Narayanasamy's government. "Narayanasamy stopped free laptops and bicycles for students. We took steps to start the scheme again and the initial work for it is over. Rs 1,160 crore has been allotted for the education department," he said, as per TNIE.