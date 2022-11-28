Two disturbing videos of a few students passing lewd comments at a female teacher from their school went viral on social media recently. On November 28, Monday, the police took action and detained the accused. The incident occurred in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh.

According to the police, four students, including a girl, have been detained after being booked for allegedly harassing their teacher. They study at a school in the Radha Inayatpur village, which falls under the Kithaur police station area, as per a PTI report.



In a written complaint filed on Sunday, November 27, the 27-year-old teacher alleged that some students of Class XII were harassing her for a long time, the police informed. "It is alleged that the students were making objectionable statements against the teacher. She confronted them on several occasions but to no avail," Station House Officer (SHO) of Kithaur police station Arvind Mohan Sharma said.

"The limit was crossed on June 24 when the students said 'I love you' to me inside the school premises and recorded a video of it. They then circulated the clip on social media. Apart from this, a video of them using profanities against me inside the classroom was also made viral on social media," the teacher stated in the complaint.

SHO Sharma said that a case has been registered against the students, who are aged around 16. Meerut police had tweeted on Sunday that the four students were taken into custody and presented before the Juvenile Justice Board, as per PTI.