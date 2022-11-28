One more new medical college is going to come up in Punjab! And after inspecting the site for the proposed college, on Sunday, November 27, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann stated that Punjab would emerge as a medical education hub for the world. He mentioned that the state government has decided to construct 16 medical colleges in five years, raising the total number of such institutes to 25.



According to an official release, the Chief Minister has informed that the medical college would be coming up on an area of 20 acres at a cost of Rs 428.69 crore in the Kapurthala district. The college is set to be named after Guru Nanak Dev. "The design has been finalised and work on this ambitious project will start soon," Mann said, as per a report by PTI.

He added that since a large number of students from other states would be expected to come to the new college, a hostel facility along with a 300-bed hospital would also be constructed. Later, Mann inspected a site of another upcoming medical college at Hoshiarpur. This college would be named after the martyr Shaheed Udham Singh and would be built over an area of 23 acres at the cost of Rs 418.3 crore, he said.

The Chief Minister informed that the foundation stone of the Sant Attar Singh State Institute of Medical Sciences at Mastuana Sahib in Sangrur has already been laid, while work on the two medical colleges at Kapurthala and Hoshiarpur would also commence shortly. "The students aspiring to pursue medical education will no longer have to go to countries like Ukraine as they will be provided quality medical education here," he stated, as per PTI.