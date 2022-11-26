In a shocking incident, a school teacher of a government school in the Prem Nagar area in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, allegedly used a power drill to "punish" a nine-year-old student and ended up injuring the minor boy.

According to a report by IANS, the teacher was irked because the boy was unable to recite a Math table. Reports said that the accused instructor was overseeing repair work at the library when he found a student passing by and asked him to recite the Math table of two. When the boy failed to do so, the instructor picked up the power-operated hand drill and ended up injuring the minor boy.

Parents protest outside school

The incident took place on Thursday, November 24 and came to light on Friday, November 25, when the parents of the student staged a protest outside the school. The student told reporters that Anuj asked him to recite the table of two, and when he could not recite it, he operated a drill machine on his left hand. A fellow student standing nearby removed the plug of the drill machine but by then, the student had been injured. After the student suffered injuries, the school teachers gave him minor treatment and sent him home. The teachers, however, did not bring the incident to the knowledge of the management.

When the child reached home and told his parents about the ordeal, on Friday, they reached the school with the child and staged a massive protest demanding strict action against the instructor, reported IANS. They also alleged that the teachers did not inform their superiors about the incident nor did they provide proper treatment. No tetanus injection was given either.

IANS reported that the Basic Shiksha Adhikari (Education officer) reached the spot and removed the instructor, identified as Anuj Pandey. A three-member committee was also formed by the officer to probe the incident. He said, "The instructor is being removed from the school, besides recommendations have been made to terminate him from services. Along with this, a three-member committee has been formed to investigate other aspects like how did the teachers allow the children to go to the library where work was going on. The panel will also investigate if the child was hurt accidentally."