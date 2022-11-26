A new government residential school under the Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Awasiya Vidyalaya scheme was inaugurated by Gingee KS Masthan, Minister for Minorities Welfare, at Devanur village under Melmalayanur taluk in Viluppuram, Tamil Nadu, on Friday, November 25. The school hostel can accommodate up to 100 students with co-education for Classes I to V and girls only from Classes VI to VIII, official sources told TNIE. District collector D Mohan and Chief Educational Officer Krishnapriya were present at the event.

The minister said that the boarding school seeks to implement the Right to Free and Compulsory Education in Tamil Nadu. TNIE quoted the Minister saying, "This boarding school is aimed at enroling children from slums without school facilities, those who are homeless, dwelling on the streets, orphaned children and drop-outs due to poverty. Every student in this school will be provided Rs 200 per month as a stipend along with meals three times a day."

It was in February 2021 that the Ministry of Education, Government of India, had renamed all residential schools and hostels funded under the Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan as Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Awasiya Vidyalaya. The Central Government aids states and Union Territories to establish these schools in areas, mostly tribal, with a low density of population. Apart from regular schooling and the monthly stipend, these schools provide specific skill training, community participation, medical care and teach physical self-defence to the students.