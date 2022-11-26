On Friday, November 25, an announcement was made that St Xavier University in Kolkata will be conferring an honorary DLitt on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for her contribution towards higher education in the state. The varsity's Vice-Chancellor Father Felix Raj said that the Chief Minister's office (CMO) has given its approval to the university's proposal of conferring her DLitt (Doctor of Letters) at its annual convocation on February 6 next year, as stated in a report by PTI.

"We got her official approval. Also, she herself made the announcement in the state assembly on Friday. We want to confer the honorary DLitt to her for her role in the spread of higher education," he said. Sharing the reason behind this felicitation, the VC said that the university wanted to honour the CM as she had greatly helped to establish the institution in 2017.

The private university was set up in New Town near Kolkata on land given during the TMC government. In January 2018, the state-run Calcutta University conferred an honorary DLitt on the Chief Minister in recognition of her social service, as stated in a report by PTI.