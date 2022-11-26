The District Common Examination Board (DCEB) of Hyderabad has decided to conduct special revision classes for Class X students in government schools to improve the results in this year's SSC exams. This decision was made after deliberations with the subject experts, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.

In this regard, a letter has been issued by the DCEB and Chairman R Rohoni has directed all headmasters to conduct special classes from November 28 in two sessions — morning and evening. While the timings for the morning session are from 8 am to 9 am, the evening session timings are from 4 pm to 5 pm.

Further, DCEB has also provided with a detailed schedule of classes to be conducted in the morning and evening. Accordingly, a total of 128 classes are scheduled for 7 subjects, including 21 for first and third language each, 16 for the second language, 23 for Mathematics, 14 for Physical Sciences, 13 for Biological Science and 20 for Social Studies.

Instructions to Headmasters

- Complete the syllabus by December 31.

- For more writing practice, conduct special revision tests from January 1.

- Subject teacher should prepare test papers and conduct practice test paper.

- They should also suggest students by evaluating the answers regularly.