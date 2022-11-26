On November 25, Friday, Haryana's Health Minister Anil Vij said that he is hopeful for an early resolution for the MBBS students' fight against the state government's bond policy. Commenting on doctors at Pandit Bhagwat Dayal Sharma Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (PGIMS) Rohtak going on an indefinite strike in solidarity with the agitation by MBBS students, Vij said he had spoken with Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar about the issue, as stated in a report by PTI.

Addressing the media, he said, "I spoke with the chief minister and officials concerned and I am hopeful that the issue will be resolved in a day or two." Additionally, he said striking doctors that holding protests was their democratic right but they should also keep patients' interests in mind.

Protest by doctors

Resident doctors at the PGIMS Rohtak went on an indefinite strike from Thursday, November 24, in solidarity with the MBBS students' ongoing agitation against the state government's bond policy. Barring emergency and trauma services, OPDs (outpatient departments), wards and elective surgeries will remain suspended till their demands are met, they said.

But why protest?

Earlier, the government had announced that only those candidates who deposited the Rs 10 lakh bond, according to its November 2020 policy, would be considered for admission to MBBS courses in government medical colleges from the upcoming academic session. But later on November 2, Khattar said that no student would have to deposit the bond amount at the time of admission for MBBS courses in government colleges.

The students are demanding a reduction in the duration of compulsory government service from seven years to one year and the bond default amount to not exceed Rs 5 lakh.

What now?

On Friday evening, November 25, senior officials from the Haryana government, including Additional Chief Secretary (Health Department) G Anupama, Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister V Umashankar, Additional Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister Amit Kumar Agarwal, held a meeting with the students protesting against the policy.

As per an official statement, the students were informed that the sole objective of the policy was to meet the shortage of doctors at government hospitals and that it was completely in the interest of the common man. Additionally, if students had any objections or apprehensions, they were told to give them in writing and the government would consider their demands sympathetically. Further, the officials also appealed to the students to call off the strike as the patients were facing problems, as stated in a report by PTI.