The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has announced that the seat allotment for Round I of Super Speciality (SS) counselling 2022 has been delayed by 10 days, as per the directions of the Madras High Court.



In a notice dated November 22, the MCC noted that, "In order to enable the parties to approach the Hon’ble Supreme Court, 10 days time is granted. Till such time, if the Central Authorities want to go ahead with the counselling as scheduled by them to have the registration of candidates, they can go ahead with the same provided no final allotment orders be given to any candidates encroaching upon the 50 percent of seats reserved for in service candidates in Super Specialty courses available in the Government Medical Colleges in the state of Tamil Nadu for the academic year 2022-23 as per G.O Ms. No. 462 issued by the Government of Tamil Nadu."

The notice also stated that the court has directed to delay the seat allotment to enable the parties to approach the Supreme Court for clarification. Meanwhile, the registration process for Round I of SS counselling has begun. Candidates who wish to register can visit the official website — mcc.nic.in.