Information Technology major Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Social Welfare Department of Uttar Pradesh. What's the agenda? Teachers and students of 105 Jai Prakash Narayan Sarvodaya and Eklavya Schools run by the department are going to be trained in computational and logical thinking soon.

The MoU was signed in the presence of Minister of State (Independent charge) Asim Arun on Tuesday, November 22, according to a government statement. The move is aimed towards boosting Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) in the state, the statement added, as per a report by PTI.

The teachers and students will be brought under the company's flagship programmes goIT, Ignite My Future and International Bebras Computational Thinking Challenge. About 1,500 teachers will be trained under the Ignite My Future programme in computational thinking to help them understand computers, algorithms, programming, coding and problem-solving skills, among others.



The teachers will act as master trainers to impart training further to their colleagues and students. Meanwhile, under the goIT programme, students will be taught design and logical thinking along with problem-solving skills and coding, besides preparing them through the International training programme Bebras Computing Challenge.

"The programmes are designed in such a way that the students can evaluate themselves at international standards and succeed in programmes such as JEE-NEET," the government statement stated. Along with Minister Asim Arun, Secretary Sameer Verma, TCS CSR Country Head Sunil Joseph and Centre Heads Amitabh Tiwari and Ravi Kohli also attended the event.

The Jai Prakash Narayan Sarvodaya and Eklavya Schools in Uttar Pradesh have about 35,000 students at present. They are residential schools which try to impart quality education to students from underprivileged sections and tribal regions of the state, as per PTI.