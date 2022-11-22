Delhi University (DU), as a part of its centenary celebrations, has announced a Financial Support Scheme (FSS) for students from low-income backgrounds. A notice in this regard has been issued by the Dean of Students' Welfare (DSW) office.

"To extend the benefits of equity, access and equality with excellence, both in letter and spirit, to the financially weak students, it (Delhi University) proposes to begin a financial support scheme. This scheme is reflected through a fee waiver for economically weak students in the spirit of the Government's motto 'Sabka Sath Sabka Vikas'. The fee waiver includes all components of fees paid by students except examination fee and hostel fee," the notice reads.

All full-time bonafide students studying at DU's Departments and Institutions, pursuing any UG or PG degree, whose family income is less than Rs 8 lakh annually, are eligible to apply for this scheme. However, "candidates with ER/Arrears of previous examination papers are not eligible to apply," states the notice.

A 100 per cent fee waiver will be provided to the students whose family income is below Rs 4 lakh per annum, while for students whose family income lies between Rs 4-8 lakh per annum, a 50 per cent fee waiver will be provided. The last date to apply for the scheme is December 12, 2022.

Students must submit all the required documents along with the application form before the due date to avail of the FSS. Parents' income certificates and copies of Income Tax Returns (ITRs), copies of the students' mark sheets and copies of bank passbooks are some of the required documents. For a detailed list of the documents, students can visit the DU website — du.ac.in — and the application forms can be downloaded here: https://shortest.link/dufss.