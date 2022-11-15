The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has rescheduled the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test - Master of Dental Surgery (NEET-MDS) 2023 exam. A notice in this regard was issued by the regulating body today, November 15.

As per the notice, NBEMS had announced on August 25 this year that, "NEET-MDS 2023 shall be tentatively held on 8th January 2023". However, now the board has decided to reschedule the exam to March 1, 2023.

The decision to reschedule was taken after the Dental Council of India (DCI) communicated thus to the NBEMS. "The Dental Council of India has now communicated the decision of its Executive Committee taken in its meeting held on 7th November 2022 wherein it has been decided to conduct the NEET-MDS 2023 in the month of March 2023," the notice reads.

"Accordingly, in supersession of the schedule for conduct of NEET-MDS 2023 as notified vide NBEMS notice dated 16.09.2022, it has been decided to re-schedule the conduct of NEET-MDS 2023 now on 1 st March 2023," the notice reads further. It adds, "The information bulletin and online application form for NEET-MDS 2023 shall be published on NBEMS website in due course". Candidates are therefore advised to keep checking the website natboard.edu.in for updates.