India's leading food delivery platform, Swiggy, has collaborated with the Indian Institute of Technology, Jodhpur (IITJ). In this initiative, Swiggy’s Applied Research team along with leading researchers from the institute will develop a state-of-the-art face recognition system based on computer vision and artificial intelligence.

As per the press release shared by Swiggy, this collaboration has two aims:

1. Aims to jointly develop facial recognition tools to facilitate smooth on-boarding of delivery executives

2. This partnership will further strengthen Swiggy’s position in the Indian eco-system as an AI-first company

How will this feature help? This face recognition system will strengthen the AI capability of the Swiggy platform and enable increased security and compliance on the platform. Therefore, providing a smoother experience for customers and restaurant partners.

How does this work? Swiggy recognised the need for an AI-driven capability that can automatically detect and extract faces from various types of images and selfies. The extracted faces are used for identity verification of a person by matching them against selfies taken via the app. Moreover, this technology has the capability to provide benefits to Swiggy in several applications of fraud detection, impersonation, shift attendance and so on.

Here's what partners have to say

Vice President - Head of Applied Research at Swiggy, Hemant Misra, said, “Swiggy has always aspired to develop and use cutting-edge solutions to provide its customers and partners with the greatest convenience. With the help of changemakers at IIT Jodhpur, we are developing a solution that would streamline comprehensive background checks for delivery partners and help us control and reduce impersonation as well as fraud.”

Professor at IIT Jodhpur Mayank Vatsa said, “The research team at IIT Jodhpur has been working on designing robust face recognition solutions for constrained and unconstrained environments for more than a decade. This partnership with Swiggy provides an opportunity to advance research for solving real-world applications of matching document ID with selfies.”

Also, in the future, Swiggy plans to upgrade this innovative technology for customer age verification for alcohol purchases in the states where it operates.