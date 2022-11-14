Indian regulatory body of medical students and professionals, the National Medical Commission (NMC) announced its disassociation with the prestigious Dr B C Roy National Award. Earlier, following the decision of Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, NMC also disunited with the Silver Jubilee Research Award and Hari Om Ashram Alembic Research Award.

These decisions were made in a meeting chaired by Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on September 26 and another meeting chaired by the Union Minister of State for Health Bharati Pravin Pawar on October 7. Following the Centre's decision two months ago to cut down the number of awards and fellowships given to medical researchers and scientists, the NMC has implemented it now.

This move has not been accepted by many doctors. President of the Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA) Dr Rohan Krishnan tweeted, "It's sad that the contributions of Dr BC Roy are not being honoured by NMC and the contributions of doctors are not being acknowledged by the Health Ministry." "It is very sad that this highest order of award of medical research and excellence given by the President is been withdrawn!" he said.

In a letter on November 9, NMC's Deputy Secretary, Ashok Kumar, said, "It has been decided that the National Medical Commission will no longer be associated with the following awards and the Societies associated with these awards- Dr B C Roy National Award, Silver Jubilee Research Award and Hari Om Ashram Alembic Research Award."

But earlier this year, the Health Ministry decided to restart the Dr BC Roy National Award, regarding which, the Indian Medical Association had said, "With the constant persuasion of the Indian Medical Association, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has finally agreed to restart the process of conferment of Dr B C Roy Memorial Award ceremoniously, which was pending since last four years. Hopefully, a large number of deserving doctors will be benefitted from this," as stated in a report by PTI.