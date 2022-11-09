The Supreme Court will hear the matter concerning National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET PG) counselling on Monday, November 14. The matter was mentioned before the bench led by Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud, as per a tweet by LiveLaw.in. The court had earlier issued notices to the State Counsels of Karnataka and Bihar where the ongoing counselling for the NEET PG 2022 has faced some delays.



EdexLive had earlier reported that in Karnataka, the seat allotment result for Round One was released on November 2. The counselling was delayed in the state as it was put on hold by the Karnataka High Court after the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA), which conducts the counselling in the state, reduced the quota for in-service candidates from 30 per cent to 15 per cent. The Karnataka High Court then quashed the state government order, following which, a fresh seat matrix was released by the KEA with 20 per cent of the government seats reserved for in-service candidates.



In Bihar, the Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB), which conducts the state counselling, announced a revised schedule for Round II of the counselling on November 4, citing "unavoidable reasons".



Meanwhile, the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has extended the last date to apply for the NEET PG counselling 2022 mop-up round. The candidates can apply till November 10, 11 am on the website — mcc.nic.in. According to MCC, the decision to extend the schedule for mop-up round counselling was taken in light of the court proceedings in the Supreme Court.

