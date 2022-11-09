The General Education Department has laid down a time-frame for carrying out curriculum revision and introduction of new textbooks from Classes I to XII. While the state school curriculum was last revised way back in 2007, the previous revision of textbooks in the state was carried out in 2014-15, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.



According to General Education Minister V Sivankutty, the draft curriculum framework will be finalised by February next year after gathering feedback from various stakeholders. The department intends to roll out the first phase of revised textbooks in the academic year 2024-25 and all classes will get revised textbooks from academic year 2025-26 onwards, as per TNIE.



How will the curriculum revision take place?



In the run-up to curriculum revision, position papers are being prepared by 26 focus groups. The process will be completed by November 30. As part of preparing the position papers, the focus groups will engage in wide-ranging discussions from the school level to the state level.



Additionally as part of curriculum revision, the state government will also gather feedback from students. One period on a designated day will be set apart for discussions on curriculum revision in schools. The feedback of students will be published as an important document, the minister said, as per TNIE.



The general education department has also launched a ‘tech platform’ (www.kcf.kite.kerala.gov.in) for the public to give their online suggestions on revising the curriculum. Besides the login facility for the public, the tech platform also has special login to enter suggestions that come to the fore during discussions at the block and district levels.