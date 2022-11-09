The third merit list of the University of Delhi undergraduate admissions process will be released tomorrow, November 10. The candidates can check the Delhi University merit list on the official admission portal of the university after 5 pm tomorrow. The official admission website link: admission.uod.ac.in.



The Delhi University, before publishing the merit list, displayed the vacant seats for the undergraduate admissions of courses and colleges with the number of seats available. The list of vacant seats in the Common Seat Allocation System round three is available on the website: admission.uod.ac.in. The university also announced that there is a two-day window given for mid-entry fresh applicants and the option for upgradation for students who have already taken admission. The mid-entry candidates and candidates who would like to upgrade can apply from November 5 to 7 through the website.

The university said that the mid-entry provision is for candidates unable to apply to the CSAS Phase I and for candidates unable to complete Phase II. These candidates will be able to participate in the third round of the CSAS.

After the release of the third merit list by the University of Delhi, the candidates have from November 11, 10 am to November 13, 4.59 pm to accept the seats allotted to them. The payment of the application fee online should be made by November 15, 4.59 pm.