Dr Rajendra KV, Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner (DC) on Monday, May 30, informed 12 Muslim girl students of University College Mangalore, an institution which is affiliated to Mangalore University, to follow the court order and syndicate decision banning hijab inside the classrooms.

Speaking to the media after meeting the 12 students, the DC said that he tried to convince the students to follow the Karnataka High Court order.

"The students should not disrupt peace on the college premises. It is not possible to decide on syndicate decisions at the district level. The Muslim students have sought written documents of the syndicate decision. I have convinced them to resolve the issue legally," he said.

The DC also appealed to the students to refrain from taking law into their hands in this regard. "The students should not violate the guidelines," he urged.

Meanwhile, the Muslim students said that the deputy commissioner is helpless when it comes to the hijab issue.

"The matter is with the University syndicate and the DC has said that the issue will be resolved through a legal fight. There is no connection to earlier hijab related incidents. The High Court order applies only to PU colleges and not to degree colleges. They have banned hijab in degree colleges after bowing to pressure from the ABVP. There is a hidden agenda behind this hijab issue raked by the ABVP. Our demand is to continue the dress code as mentioned in the prospectus earlier," said the students.

The students also blamed MLA U T Khader for not coming to their help. "He is busy playing cricket when we are suffering. The religious leaders and student organisations should support us," said Gausiya, a student who is fighting for wearing the hijab in classrooms.