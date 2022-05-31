Manoj Sinha, the Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, denounced the murder of a female school teacher in Kulgam by terrorists on Tuesday, May 31. He tweeted, "Terrorist attack on a school teacher, Rajni Bala, is the most reprehensible act. My deepest condolences to the bereaved family. Terrorists and their sympathizers will be given an unforgettable response for the dastardly attack."

National Conference leader and former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah also condemned the targetted killings in the union territory. "Very sad. This is yet another targeted killing in a long list of recent attacks directed at unarmed civilians. Words of condemnation and condolence ring hollow as do the assurances of the government that they will not rest till the situation normalises. May the deceased rest in peace," Abdullah tweeted.

As per an ANI report, terrorists opened fire on a female teacher in Kulgam on Tuesday, killing her. The event occurred in Kulgam's High School Gopalpora area, according to Jammu and Kashmir Police. The teacher was rushed to the hospital but was declared dead as a result of her injuries. The victim was a Jammu division inhabitant from Samba. The area has been blocked off by police.

Kashmir zone police said, "Injured lady teacher, a Hindu and resident of Samba (Jammu division) succumbed to her injuries. Terrorists involved in this gruesome terror crime will be soon identified and neutralised."