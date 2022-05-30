In a shocking incident at Terdal of Bagalkot district in Karnataka, a student was allegedly thrashed for wearing a skull cap on the premises of a government degree college. A case has been registered against seven people, including a police sub-inspector and the principal of the institution. A judicial magistrate directed the police to book the sub-inspector and five other police personnel on May 24. This was based on the private complaint of 19-year-old student Naveed Hasanasab Tharathari, who studies at the college.

The incident itself occurred on February 18, as per the FIR. Tharathari, in his petition, said that he had worn a skull cap and went to the college only to be denied entry by the principal. There is no government order that restricts the use of a skull cap inside colleges. According to a PTI report, the student maintained that policemen beat him up and insulted him over his faith. The police have, in the meantime, initiated an investigation into the incident.

The incident comes at a time when the hijab controversy has resurfaced in the state. On Thursday, May 26, a group of students from the University College Mangalore protested against Muslim girls wearing headscarves. The Karnataka High Court has passed a verdict that denied permission to Muslim students wearing hijabs inside classrooms.