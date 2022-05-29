A case was registered against a student of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) for the allegation of molesting a fellow student. The Delhi Police registered the case, an official informed on Sunday, May 29.



It was on the basis of a complaint by a third-year student that the case was lodged, informed the Delhi Police via a tweet on May 29 at 2.37 pm.



"A case has been registered U/S 354A/509 IPC at PS Vasantkunj North following a complaint of molestation from a JNU 3rd yr student. Accused, who is her known college mate has joined the investigation. Further probe is on," it tweeted.



As per a report by PTI, the All India Students Association (AISA) made it clear that the accused is not affiliated to them.



It may be recalled that, just a day ago, an activist from AISA was accused of sexually harassing a woman on the JNU campus.



On Saturday, May 28, the student organisation had informed that the complaint was forwarded to its Gender Sensitisation Committee against Sexual Harassment for inquiry. Furthermore, the activist against whom the accusation has been levied has been told to not take part in any of AISA's activities.



"The survivor faced sexual harassment by the accused touching her inappropriately without consent and grabbing her forcefully from behind and continued this disgusting act," a group of women claiming to be JNU students said in a statement.



"The survivor is also being conveyed through classmates about conspiracies to defame and slut-shame her and her credibility from the grapevine," their statement further read.