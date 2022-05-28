The Supreme Court has asked the CBSE to explain the algorithm it deployed for the calculation of marks in 2021 for Classes X-XII. The Bench was hearing a petition filed by students who complained that the CBSE had reduced the marks awarded by their school on the basis of the methodology prescribed by the Board.

The Supreme Court Bench, consisting of Justice AM Khanwilkar and Justice JB Pardiwala, will next hear the matter on July 12, 2022, and has asked the Comptroller of Examinations of the CBSE to consider the students' grievances during that time, and issue a notice within two weeks.

The petitioners complained that as per the 30:30:40 formula prescribed by the Board to calculate the final marks of the students of Classes X-XI in 2021 when written exams could not be conducted due to the pandemic.

As per a report by LiveLaw, one student had been awarded 428 marks by the school, according to that ratio. However, when the final marks were released by the CBSE, the student found he had been marked 364 only. The school has said that it had followed the procedure set by the CBSE and the Board had reduced the marks "without any authority". The School Committee also said that any responsibility for a flaw in assigning the marks now rests with the CBSE.

The Supreme Court has asked the Board to explain, at length, the technology and algorithms it has used to calculate the marks and why they were deducted.