Here's some good news for students who have been trying to register for Central Universities Entrance Test for Undergraduate courses (CUET-UG). The online application process will be open from May 27 to May 31, 2022, shared M Jagadesh Kumar, Chairman, UGC in a statement.

"In view of the representations received from the candidates regarding giving them an opportunity to submit their Online Application Form for CUET (UG) - 2022, we have decided to keep the CUET (UG) online application process open from 27 May to 31 May 2022 (up to 09:00 PM)," the UGC Chairman shared in a statement.

Students had taken to social media and have been using hashtags like #extendcuet #extendcuetug and #EnoughIsEnough to make their grievances heard.

Some of the issues they were facing were that they received the OTP very late (for some it was almost a day later) and, hence, could not complete their application before the deadline. Then there were glitches reported during the filling of the application form itself.

Tweets to the Chairman included requests to extend the online application process so that they don't have to wait another year. Students from Assam, which was affected by massive floods, also requested for an extension.

It may be recalled that the application was extended by the UGC in view of students' requests earlier this month, till May 22. The exam is scheduled to be held in July 2022.

CUET-UG was made mandatory for all central universities.