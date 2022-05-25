Anna University in Tamil Nadu is under high alert as 6 out of 40 samples tested have turned positive for COVID-19. The health department is conducting tests on other samples and the results are awaited. A source in the health department said, "Contact tracing, testing of asymptomatic people and saturation tests will also be done to prevent any further spread of the disease on campus," as stated in a report by IANS.

After visiting the campus, Health Secretary of Tamil Nadu J Radhakrishnan said, "The department is taking all measures to prevent any more spread of the disease and called upon students to isolate themselves." COVID-19 cases are under control and even after taking both doses of vaccination, some people are testing positive, he added.

Cautioning the students and faculty to be on high alert and take preventive measures themselves, the authorities assured that more tests will be conducted among students on the campus. Further, students were directed to undergo tests immediately if they observe any symptoms of the disease, like influenza-like symptoms, cold, fever and cough. Adding to this, a circular was passed by the department that informed students, faculty and other staff to not wait for testing and prioritise testing first.

The officials of the health department said, "COVID clusters are formed only among people who have a travel history or attending functions where there was a huge gathering."