Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, is going to visit Hyderabad's Indian School of Business (ISB) and ahead of the event, the students of the B-schools are reportedly under the scanner.

Security agencies are verifying the social media posts of students, especially those posts that criticise the Prime Minister and the central government.

As a precautionary measure, officials who are associated with the Prime Minister's security arrangements are carrying out background and antecedent verification. The steps include verifying the social media accounts of all those who are going to attend the convocation, including students.

Only once they get clearance after this verification process, attendees, including students, will be permitted to enter the premises.

Meanwhile, around 2,000 security personnel including police and state and central agencies will be deployed for the event. Close to 1,500 personnel will be deputed inside the ISB campus, while others would be deputed for bandobast in the surrounding areas.

An official spokesperson from ISB said that no such checks were being conducted on their students. "It is mere speculation and no such checks are being done. All the students who are graduating will attend the graduation ceremony and no one will be denied permission. Only a few students have already informed us that due to personal and medical emergencies they may not be able to make it, but apart from that, 900+ students will be in attendance at the event," they said.