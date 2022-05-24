Activists from Students' Federation of India (SFI) held a protest near the DC's office on Monday, May 23, against the Government of Karnataka for eliminating chapters of Bhagat Singh, Narayana Guru, Periyar and inclusion of RSS founder Keshav Baliram Hedgewar from the textbooks.



The protestors chanted slogans against the BJP government for saffronising the education system by the inclusion of a lesson on the RSS chief.



It was the allegation of the protestors that Rohit Chakarvarthy, who believes in the principles of RSS, was appointed as the head of the Textbook Review Committee.



Chapters on freedom fighter Bhagat Singh were removed from the Class X Kannada textbook and on social reformers Narayana Guru and Periyar from the Social Science textbook. Instead, the committee included the RSS Chief's speech.



Speaking on the occasion, SFI Mysuru head Vijay Kumar TS said that the BJP has insulted the sacrifice made by freedom fighter Bhagat Singh for the country by omitting his chapter. "There is a conspiracy by the BJP to remove chapters of even Mahatma Gandhi, Ambedkar, Basavanna, Periyar and Kuvempu in the coming days," he said.



Vijay Kumar said that instead of chapters on various Kannada writers, the BJP is saffronising and communalising education and sowing the seeds of hatred among children. "We demand the government to immediately withdraw the chapters which spread communalism," he said.