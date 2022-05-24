In response to the ongoing controversy over an email asking its alumni to change the name of Varanasi's Gyanvapi Masjid to Gyanvapi Temple on Google Maps, a private school in Bengaluru issued a statement saying that "it was sent without proper screening procedures". The purported email had detailed instructions on how to change the location, which received strong criticism from a section of alumni and social media users, as stated in a report by PTI.

The purported email read, "You are requested to do it and ask our Hindu brothers and sisters to do it till Google updates this (these) changes." Claiming a history of over 50 years, New Horizon Public School, in a statement, said, "It embraces diversity and fosters a safe and inclusive environment for students."

The statement, which was posted on its Instagram page on May 23rd, said, "Reports of the email sent out about disrespecting certain religious sentiments have come to our notice and the issue is being handled with the highest priority." We wish to clarify that the email was sent without proper screening procedures that are required in all our email communications, it added.

Further, the school said, "We take pride in the cultural and religious diversity of India, we practice the same in letter and spirit every day with everything we do at our school."