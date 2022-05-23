Last week, after it was announced that CUET (Common University Entrance Test) scores have been made mandatory for admissions into postgraduate (PG) courses offered by central universities, several premier institutions have made their plans public about adopting or withdrawing from the entrance exam for admissions in the coming 2022-23 admission cycle.

The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) and Pondicherry University have announced that they will adopt the CUET-PG from this year. The decision comes only a few days after registrations for the exam began on May 19. While the registrations will conclude on June 18, there is still no date announced for the exam except that it will be conducted in the last week of July.

Meanwhile, other institutes like the Delhi University and Jamia Milia Islamia have announced that they will not be adopting CUET-PG for admissions this year.

Here are the steps to register for CUET-PG 2022:

1) Go to the official website of CUET at cuet.nta.nic.in

2) Select the "Registration for CUET (PG) - 2022 is live now" link at the top of the page

3) In the new window that appears, register using the required credentials

4) Type in the personal details in the application form

5) Pay the application fees

6) Print the confirmation page for future purposes