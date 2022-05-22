The teachers' recruitment scam in West Bengal has caught the nation's attention. The latest update to the case is the fact that Bengal's Junior Education Minister Paresh Adhikary has been questioned for the third consecutive day by the CBI. His daughter, Ankita Adhikary, has also been asked to return the salary which she has received as a school teacher since 2018 and also barred her from entering the school premises where she was working as an assistant teacher, reported ANI.

It has been ascertained by the CBI investigation that Minister Adhikary is allegedly involved in illegal recruitments made to government-aided schools on the SSC's (Staff Selection Commission) recommendations. His daughter's name had been illegally inserted into the waiting list of the would-be assistant teachers in political science for Classes XI and XII, superseding others with higher marks. Ankita was teaching political science to Classes XI and XII at the Mekhliganj Indira Girls High School.

"In a complaint against her, it was stated that Ankita had secured 61 in the first state-level selection test in 2016 but did not appear in the personality test while other candidates who had secured more marks and appeared in the personality test did not get appointed," said CBI, as mentioned in an ANI report.

Calcutta High Court Justice Gangopadhyay said, "This court is directing District Inspector Cooch Behar to terminate Ankita and ensure that she be not allowed to enter the school premises where she taught all these years. Ankita should never be able to identify herself as a teacher for the rest of her life as she had committed cheating in a noble profession like teaching. The profession that produces doctors and engineers has been cheated," while hearing the complaint in the court.