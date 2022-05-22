Professor Nilofer Khan, Vice-Chancellor of the Kashmir University, shared that her team is speculating about launching multiple developmental programmes with a motive to comprehensively enhance students' personalities. She shared this on May 21, Friday.



It was on May 19, Thursday, that Prof Niliofer Khan, Professor from the Department of Home Science, was appointed as the new Vice-Chancellor (VC) of the University of Kashmir by Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, stated ANI in a report.



Prof Nilofer, who has been associated with the Kashmir University in different capacities for the last thirty-seven years, shared with ANI that working with dedication has remained her core value in her career so far. "I will continue to remain dedicated to my role as Vice-Chancellor too," she said.



The VC also stressed on working to improve the performance of the university in all aspects.



"I will continue my work towards the student development programmes. I will try to take everyone ahead together. We will try to get NAAC Accreditation A++ in 2024 which is currently A+. We will try to improve our NIRF ranking," Prof Nilofer said.



Kashmiri students, she said, have huge potential and it needed to be channelised in an appropriate direction. The professor further added that her only objective as of now is the comprehensive development of all her students.



"Kashmiri youths are skilled and talented. No matter where they are, they have been performing exceedingly well. And there is a huge potential for the youth in the valley and we believe that we are going in the right direction." Prof Nilofer said.



"The management has floated a mega programme, which is essentially focused on developing students in other fields too. The excellence should not remain limited to academics only but the youth should be excelling in extra-curricular activities too. Not just boys, but girls too should be excelling in these activities," added Prof Nilofer.



The professor believes that it is from her father that she has absorbed most of the characteristics, she shares while thanking her parents. She asserted that she would stay committed to gender equality.



"I belong to a middle-class family. In our joint family, we were four sisters. When I talk about gender equality, I remember that my father gave preference to his daughters in studies. We were students in a convent and our brothers studied in DAV school. His attitude towards gender equity was embedded in me. He vouched for female education. And I worked for that as well," said Prof Nilofer.