As per the recommendation of varsity-appointed panels, they have suggested undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) Calcutta University semester exams should be held via offline mode but they will still seek the opinions of affiliated colleges before arriving at the final decision.



Sonali Chakrabarty Banerjee, Vice-Chancellor, notified in a statement that offline tests for UG and PG levels be conducted and chairpersons of the undergraduate boards of studies and members of the PG faculty councils were in favour of this, separately, as stated in a report by PTI.



"A meeting will be held with the Principals of the affiliated colleges on May 27 for their views on the mode of examinations," she said.



All these views and recommendations will be placed before the Syndicate on June 3 for final consideration, she said.



To boot, Jadavpur University and Rabindra Bharati University have earlier declared that they will be conducting offline exams in both UG and PG levels for different streams.



Though a protest and ghero was organised by a few students of Rabindra Bharati University students at the BT Road campus against this decision to conduct offline exams, the institution authorities did not heed to the demand of the students and insisted the students that will have to write their papers offline.



Kalyani University has announced holding the exams on online mode.



Over the last two years, students have been writing their exams via online mode in different higher educational institutions due to the pandemic. Therefore, students have been demanding in RBU, and earlier in JU, that the semester exams should be held in a similar fashion this year as they had not been able to attend in-person classes (offline) beforehand and could not memorise the entire curriculum.