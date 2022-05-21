On May 13, eleven schools in Madhya Pradesh received threatening emails that they would be blown up with explosives. Thorough checking had been made by police teams, after which the information was found to be fake. On Saturday, May 21, it has come to light that the hoax emails have been tracked down to a teen in Tamil Nadu.

The boy, who has not been named, is a 17-year-old who hails from Salem in Tamil Nadu. He had developed bots via which the hoax emails had been sent to the schools. Crime Branch Deputy Commissioner of Police, Amit Kumar, said, "The boy has admitted he sold these bots for nearly USD 200 to various people and received payment through various channels and all these angles are being probed," as reported by PTI.

The DCP also informed, "A prima facie probe has revealed this boy from Salem in Tamil Nadu had made bots (an independent programme on the internet or another network that can interact with systems or users) and released them to someone. His involvement is not much in the case and he doesn't seem to be the accused. He has made these bots as part of some start-up for sending emails. Someone has purchased it from him and then sold it to others. We are trying to find out who these people are. A similar case has been reported from Bengaluru. Police from Bhopal and Bengaluru agree on this common point," reported PTI.

The threatening emails had been received mostly by the schools under the Central Board of Secondary Education, where Class XII students were appearing for their final exams, reported IANS. Several schools in Bengaluru had also received similar emails. "Your school has two powerful bombs, immediately call the police... This is not a joke, I repeat, this is not a joke. Hundreds of lives hang in the balance of death, act quickly as there is still time or else everything can end. Don't say that you were not warned. Now everything depends only on you," the threatening email read, as noted by IANS.