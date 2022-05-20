As a measure of goodwill from the Ministry of Home Affairs, a total of 172 children belonging to the age group of 11 to 21 years from Reasi and Bandipora districts of Jammu and Kashmir are on a "Bharat Darshan" tour organised by the J&K Police, as per an official statement. On Friday, May 20, Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana invited the students to join the force's YUVA initiative and assured them of all assistance, reported PTI.

YUVA is a flagship community policing initiative of the Delhi Police launched in 2017 in association with the National Skill Development Corporation. Asthana, as well as other senior officers, interacted with the students at the Delhi Police headquarters. A dog show and a band performance had also been arranged for the students. The Police Chief also offered jobs to the family members of two of the students from the group, whose families had been martyred, on successful completion of the YUVA programme. Asthana, in a statement, said that the Delhi Police would always be ready "to provide all possible help to the JK Police in implementing such community outreach initiatives to help the local youth gain professional training and get handsome jobs".

"I want to offer the two students from Jammu and Kashmir, whose family members got martyred, to join the YUVA programme of the Delhi Police and we will look after them and will provide them jobs. We can take permission from the government and reserve some seats in YUVA for those children of Jammu and Kashmir, whose parents got martyred or who need some kind of support," he said, as reported by PTI.

The Delhi Police Commissioner has additionally wished the students success in his statement and said that he hoped to meet them in the future as successful citizens of the nation. He has also highlighted the importance of sports and music in his statement. "Such hobbies not only make you stress-free, but they also motivate you by bringing your natural self out. Wherever you stay or travel across the globe, the needs, desires and enthusiasm of individuals remain the same; and when we join hands in pursuance of our dreams, the results are always good for the country," he had stated.

In his speech on the occasion, Asthana advised the students, "These are your formative years and whatever you see and learn during this period will make you become better human beings." He also appreciated the gesture of the J&K Police and thanked the children for accepting Delhi Police's hospitality during their foray into exploring the nation.

Deputy Superintendent of J&K Police, Ashfaq Alam, who had accompanied the students, said, "The programme organised by the Delhi Police was very good. The students also get a chance to speak here. They are happy as they got an opportunity to see the national capital. It is a brilliant initiative by the J&K Police. The students will stay in Delhi for three days and visit places such as the National Police Memorial Chanakyapuri, Parliament House, India Gate. They will then proceed to Chennai and Bangalore for the rest of the tour," reported PTI.