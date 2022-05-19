The viral video of two gangs of girls engaged in a physical fight has been doing the rounds of social media since yesterday. Allegedly the girls are from Bishop Cotton Girls' School and Baldwin Girls' High School in Bengaluru, Karnataka.



It all started on the afternoon of Tuesday, May 17 and the fight gathered several views, both online and offline.



A few uniformed girls, who are joined by others who are in their regular clothes, were seen fighting on St Mark's Road. Even a baseball bat is seen changing hands. Rumours abound regarding the reasons behind why the girls fought.



The video shows that one girl is dragged down a flight of stairs before she tumbles and hits her head on a vehicle that is parked. Another video shows two groups arguing as passersby gather, with some trying to take away the baseball bat from one of the girls. The incident devolves soon after into fisticuffs.



Speculations are still rife about what actually caused the girls to get into this fight. Various screenshots from social media which are doing the rounds alleged that the feud broke out between the girls over one of their boyfriends. It was the locals who eventually broke up the fight. The girl who had hit her head was seen walking away with a bloody nose and bruised forehead.



Cubbon Park Police Station said no complaints were filed over the issue, and the school is yet to give a statement on the scuffle. Despite repeated attempts, authorities from Bishop Cotton Girls' School could not be reached. Meanwhile, a message shared by Baldwin Girls High School authorities instructs parents to pick up their students after school, due to what is cited as 'increasing tendencies of indiscipline among the students'.