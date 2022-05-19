Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi and Education Minister, Manish Sisodia said that state universities need to focus on research projects which can set global benchmarks of excellence and be society's problem solvers.



Additionally, Sisoida also stated on Wednesday, May 18, that the government will set up an integrated mechanism to encourage state universities to collaborate with each other on various projects of relatable interests.



"Over the years, state universities have worked hard to achieve greater heights as institutions. But now they need to focus on research projects that can set a milestone for universities of the world," the deputy chief minister said, as stated in a report by PTI.



While interacting with vice-chancellors of state universities in the national capital, the minister said, "In this rapidly changing world, they (state universities) need to focus on research which can give immediate solutions to the problems of society."



State universities which were working as an extended arm of the state government by conducting studies and generating reports have helped governments make people-centric decisions, Sisodia claimed and added, "They need to think of bigger problems around the world and conduct innovative research on them."



"Universities should focus on developing products that can resolve the issue of dependency on foreign-made products," he added.



In the course of the review meeting, vice-chancellors' briefed Sisodia regarding their international collaboration by presenting research works.



Social Robots being developed by IIIT Delhi, Indianised version of all EV components such as batteries, power systems and so on being developed by Delhi Technological University and the development of a barren plot into wetlands by Ambedkar University were some of the innovative research ideas, as stated in a report by PTI.



Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar, who was present at the meeting, said, "In ancient times, people from all across the world visited universities like Nalanda to study and research. We need to bring back that scenario and make our universities world-class."



"For this, state universities need to strengthen their research wings and think of bigger ideas for research in fields of health, technology, social issues, education, linguistics etc," he added.