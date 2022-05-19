It has been decided by the University Grants Commission (UGC) that the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) will be introduced for postgraduate courses as well from this year onwards, announced Chairman of UGC, M Jagadesh Kumar, on Thursday, May 19.

This comes weeks after it was announced that CUET scores will be compulsory for admissions into the 45 centrally-funded universities and not Class XII Board exam marks, which was the usual norm. The central universities themselves can fix their minimum eligibility criteria.

"CUET for PG admissions will also be introduced from the 2022 academic session. The exam will be conducted in the third week of July and the application process will begin today and will conclude on June 18," Kumar told PTI.

"The exam will be conducted in English and Hindi in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode," he added

Over 10.46 lakh candidates have registered for CUET-UG so far and the last date for registration is May 22.

Hence, all those aspirants who are yet to apply for these exams still have some time left and they can do so via the official website, cuet.samarth.ac.in.

Even the last date to pay the application fee was extended along with the application deadline. Now, the candidates can choose to pay the application fee till May 22, 11.50 pm. When it comes to the correction window, it will be open from May 25 to May 31.